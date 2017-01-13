Idaho Rep. sanctioned for claiming female House members ‘spread their legs’ for promotions

Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (Facebook)

On Thursday, Idaho Rep. Heather Scott was stripped of all committee assignments after claiming female members of the Idaho House were able to advance in their careers only because they “spread their legs,” the Spokesman-Review reported.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Scott made the comment to Rep. Judy Boyle after learning she was appointed as the new chair of the House Agriculture Committee.

Rep. Stephen Hartgen on Wednesday said of Scott’s allegations, “People get ahead here on the basis of merit, in my humble opinion. I’ve never seen anything that would cause me to question that premise.”

Several lawmakers who heard Scott’s comments said her allegations made them “pretty uncomfortable.”

Rep. Christy Perry said, “A number of the lady legislators are very upset about this. Not only this, but some of the other behavior.” Perry also called the remarks “inappropriate,” calling Boyle “a very respected legislator here.”

In a letter to Speaker Scott Bedke that Perry submitted on Wednesday, Perry noted Scott “has displayed aggressive and anti-social behavior by sneering and glaring at members during meetings and passing in the halls.”

Scott was removed from all committee assignments, which included Commerce, Environment, and State Affairs.