Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Illinois Dairy Queen closed after racist spat

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Deianeira Ford (Facebook)
Deianeira Ford (Facebook)

A Dairy Queen restaurant in Zion, Illinois, was closed Friday after a young mother said the franchise owner called her and her children a racial slur. The racially charged dispute sparked calls for a local protest and boycott of the fast-food restaurant chain. Deianeira Ford, 21, said the incident took place Wednesday when she asked the…

About the Author
Intelligence and security analyst Bob Baer (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Security analyst warns Russian hack report undermines legitimacy of Trump presidency: ‘He knows it’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+