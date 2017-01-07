Illinois Dairy Queen closed after racist spat
A Dairy Queen restaurant in Zion, Illinois, was closed Friday after a young mother said the franchise owner called her and her children a racial slur. The racially charged dispute sparked calls for a local protest and boycott of the fast-food restaurant chain. Deianeira Ford, 21, said the incident took place Wednesday when she asked the…
