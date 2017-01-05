Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Immigrant detention centers could see massive expansion under Trump

International Business Times

05 Jan 2017 at 07:37 ET                   
Immigrant watches as a US Border Patrol agent records family information (AFP)
Immigrant watches as a US Border Patrol agent records family information (AFP)

A request by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for information from the Department of Homeland Security on expanding the immigrant detention system has immigrant rights activists fearing the worst in the incoming White House administration. The American Civil Liberties Union, a civil liberties non-profit, described the potential surge in deportations and immigrant detention as a “human…

About the Author
Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+