Immigrant detention centers could see massive expansion under Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A request by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for information from the Department of Homeland Security on expanding the immigrant detention system has immigrant rights activists fearing the worst in the incoming White House administration. The American Civil Liberties Union, a civil liberties non-profit, described the potential surge in deportations and immigrant detention as a “human…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion