In Trump era, scientist makes speaking out his duty

Los Angeles Times

02 Jan 2017 at 06:01 ET                   
Ben Santer (vimeo.com)

LIVERMORE, Calif. — In the two decades since Ben Santer helped write an international report linking global warming and human activity, he’s been criticized by politicians, accused of falsifying his data and rewarded with a dead rat on his doorstep. He describes it as “background noise,” and he tries to tune it out as he presses…

