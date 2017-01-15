Inaugural boycott: John Lewis attack spurs more Democrats to skip Trump’s big day
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The list of Democratic lawmakers who will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration is growing following a Martin Luther King weekend spat between the president-elect and Congressman John Lewis that the Trump team tried to tamp down on Sunday. Lewis is among at least 24 legislators who will skip Friday’s swearing-in ceremony after questioning Trump’s legitimacy in an…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion