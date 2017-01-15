Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Inaugural boycott: John Lewis attack spurs more Democrats to skip Trump’s big day

Newsweek

15 Jan 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
(Photo: George Sheldon / Shutterstock)
(Photo: George Sheldon / Shutterstock)

The list of Democratic lawmakers who will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration is growing following a Martin Luther King weekend spat between the president-elect and Congressman John Lewis that the Trump team tried to tamp down on Sunday. Lewis is among at least 24 legislators who will skip Friday’s swearing-in ceremony after questioning Trump’s legitimacy in an…

About the Author
Chris Cox of Bikers for Trump promises to form a 'wall of meat' to protect PEOTUS Donald Trump at inauguration (Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
A ‘prayer shield’ and a ‘wall of meat’: Christians and bikers vow to protect Trump at inauguration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+