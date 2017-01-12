Influenza: The search for a universal vaccine

By Ian Setliff, Ph.D. Student, Program in Chemical & Physical Biology, Vanderbilt Vaccine Center, Vanderbilt University and Amyn Murji, Ph.D. Student, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Vanderbilt Vaccine Center, Vanderbilt University. No one wants to catch the flu, and the best line of defense is the seasonal influenza vaccine. But producing an effective annual flu shot…