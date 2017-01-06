Internet archive launches dedicated Trump library
The world’s largest web archive has launched a dedicated Donald Trump library that it hopes will serve to hold the president-elect more accountable for his statements and pledges. The collection by the Internet Archive includes more than 700 speeches, interviews and debates that feature Trump—all of which have been fact checked by FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and Fact…
