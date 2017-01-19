Internet rips Trump ‘headliner’ Jon Voight: ‘Sh*t, I thought he was dead’

Jon Voight (Photo: Screen capture)

Actor Jon Voight started off the concert at the Lincoln Memorial with a speech Thursday and the internet was not happy about it.

In his short remarks, Voight proclaimed that the election was a “grueling year” in which Donald Trump was plagued by “a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if god could reverse all the negative lies” against him.

He also noted that President Abraham Lincoln was smiling down upon them. Lincoln’s memorial was standing motionless behind him with an expression it has held since 1922.

See the video below:



Read how the internet ripped him to shreds below:

Shit – I thought Jon Voight was dead — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 19, 2017

Not even George Costanza would want to be sitting in Jon Voight's car anymore. #Inauguration — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) January 19, 2017

And speaking of crusty white people… he's Jon Voight lmao i can't — princess vanellope (@marissarios94) January 19, 2017

Voight also thinks Abe Lincoln is surely "smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man" so just let that image sink in. — Olivia Niland (@OliviaNiland) January 19, 2017

@bunnyhugger75 ugghh not Jon Voight! =-O I'll just pass him off as getting old & senial. It will make me feel better. He needs his meds now — WhoGivesAFuq 2.0 YO! (@RobertOmegaDoom) January 19, 2017

I've partied with Voight. God was def not his copilot. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) January 19, 2017

…Even Voight kinda looks like he knows he's eating a bowl of shit. — angelcity22 (@maatkare67) January 19, 2017

Carcass of John Voight — Ocipod (@Ocipod) January 19, 2017

Wait, Jon Voight the dentist? — Tim Perone (@timperone) January 19, 2017

John Voight about to spit mad bars at #Trumpchella pic.twitter.com/NJikcXgpvT — Matt Miller (@Official_MattM) January 19, 2017

I cannot even watch my favorite Seinfeld episode anymore. Thanks a lot, John Voight. — District 9 Tribute (@Atwitisborn) January 19, 2017

Office Trump chia pet started spontaneously crying when Jon Voight stepped on stage. pic.twitter.com/PqeobSakdx — John D'Amico (@jodamico1) January 19, 2017

no one actually likes Jon Voight so this makes perfect sense. — ghoulbin (@ghoulbin) January 19, 2017

@JConabicycle HAHAHAHAHA–here's the "headliner" — LOL!!! JON VOIGHT!!!!!!!! How fucking pathetic. — Jesus H. Christ (@JConabicycle) January 19, 2017

@jameswren1975 it would take a Jackass like Voight 2 make such divisive remarks — Terry M. (@TerryMCampuzano) January 19, 2017

After Jon Voigt talks about good leadership he's also giving a talk on good parenting. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight started the event with a not so gracious tirade — Donald Heale (@DonHeale) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight was more believable in ANACONDA. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight is proof that all parents are embarrassing. — Carly_Keeny (@Carly_Keeny) January 19, 2017

It looks like Mickey, the fictional character from @RayDonovan_SHO, is better than John Voight himself. #Inauguration #WeAreDoomed — Andrés Macías (@_AndresMacias) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight invoking God to sanctify @realDonaldTrump as an honest, good man who has survived lies & propaganda. OMG. What planet is he on? — Flinty Maguire (@FlintyMaguire) January 19, 2017

Meryl Streep is an out of touch Hollywood type but Jon Voight and his like minded colleagues aren't? — Demitri Stowers™ (@TheyCallMeMeech) January 19, 2017

Since when did Jon Voight become such an asshole? How does someone who has done so much for films, Hollywood and the arts be a trumpista? pic.twitter.com/WEcAxxnBOs — Leo Chaboudy (@m6soccerfan) January 19, 2017

Seeing pics of John Voight at the inauguration, and all I can think about is him done gettin’ ate by a anaconda. pic.twitter.com/PL5HJe7M90 — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight: "Lincoln is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people." WTF??? pic.twitter.com/NrroAGhwHe — Annie 🔗 (@abearella) January 19, 2017

This reminds me that Jon Voight played the villain in the film Enemy of the State. Cue titles. https://t.co/td0JLC5Q7z — Chris Curley (@chriscurleyman) January 19, 2017

and now we have unfamiliar people playing at a concert at 4:00 in the afternoon with John Voight?? so strange https://t.co/ET9FaC85Q8 — judebirch (@judebirch) January 19, 2017