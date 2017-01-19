Iraqi forces say IS destroyed historic tomb of Jonah in Mosul
Iraqi forces battling so-called Islamic State (IS) fighters this week made a grim discovery in a Mosul neighborhood, confirming reports from 2014 that the group had leveled the shrine that is said to have housed the tomb of the prophet Jonah, a key figure in the Judaic, Christian and Islamic religions. “Counterterrorism forces liberated Nabi Yunis…
