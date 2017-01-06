Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is Google’s eagerness to answer questions promoting more falsehood online?

The Conversation

06 Jan 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
A Google search page is seen through the spectacles of a computer user in Leicester

By Thomas Maher, Postdoctoral Researcher in Sociology, University of Arizona. Ready to serve. Google search page via shutterstock.com When people have questions, they often ask Google. They expect high-quality, accurate answers. Late last year, it emerged that the top answer Google gave to “Did the Holocaust happen?” linked to a neo-Nazi, white supremacist, Holocaust-denying website. The…

About the Author
US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)
Next on Raw Story >
Obama leaves office with longest job growth streak in over 75 years
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+