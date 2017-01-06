Is Google’s eagerness to answer questions promoting more falsehood online?
By Thomas Maher, Postdoctoral Researcher in Sociology, University of Arizona. Ready to serve. Google search page via shutterstock.com When people have questions, they often ask Google. They expect high-quality, accurate answers. Late last year, it emerged that the top answer Google gave to “Did the Holocaust happen?” linked to a neo-Nazi, white supremacist, Holocaust-denying website. The…
