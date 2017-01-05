Quantcast

Is Marine Le Pen’s Russian cash pipeline drying up?

France24

05 Jan 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
President of the French far-right Front National party and candidate for the 2017 presidential elections Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a press conference on November 9, 2016 in the party headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris (AFP Photo/Martin Bureau)
President of the French far-right Front National party and candidate for the 2017 presidential elections Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a press conference on November 9, 2016 in the party headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris (AFP Photo/Martin Bureau)

Russia’s federal banking monitor has launched steps to recover a loan issued in 2014 to the French far-right party, adding to Marine Le Pen’s financial woes as she gears up for looming election battles. Another election campaign, another frantic fundraising effort for France’s chronically cash-strapped National Front (FN). The Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant party had heaved a sigh…

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)
