Is swearing associated with honesty? You’re g*dd*mn right it is, says study
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally was published on Medical Daily. Swearing may be considered impolite and vulgar, but a new two-part study has revealed a more positive attribute for those with an off-color vocabulary—honesty. According to the research, people are more likely to swear as a way to express themselves, rather than cause harm to others, and the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion