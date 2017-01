Is Trump at risk of assassination? What Ronald Reagan’s son said about president-elect’s safety

Former President Ronald Reagan’s son, Michael, tweeted Thursday he is concerned over President-elect Donald Trump’s safety. President Reagan was shot and seriously wounded March 30, 1981, as he exited the Washington Hilton Hotel in the nation’s capital. The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., thought he could impress actress Jodie Foster with the action. He was sentenced to…