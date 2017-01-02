Islamic Society wins ‘landmark ruling’ in long battle for new mosque
BERNARDS TWP. — Bernards Township’s insistence that a proposed mosque have more parking spaces than churches or synagogues is unconstitutional, a federal judge said in a ruling filed New Year’s Eve. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp’s ruling eviscerates the township’s main reason for rejecting Islamic Society of Basking Ridge’s plan to build a mosque in…
