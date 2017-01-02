Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Islamic Society wins ‘landmark ruling’ in long battle for new mosque

NJ.com

02 Jan 2017 at 06:44 ET                   
Mohammad Ali Chaudry
Mohammad Ali Chaudry

BERNARDS TWP. — Bernards Township’s insistence that a proposed mosque have more parking spaces than churches or synagogues is unconstitutional, a federal judge said in a ruling filed New Year’s Eve. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp’s ruling eviscerates the township’s main reason for rejecting Islamic Society of Basking Ridge’s plan to build a mosque in…

About the Author
Melania Trump addresses the RNC (Screen cap)
Next on Raw Story >
12 moments of right-wing horror and absurdity in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+