Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the rise

International Business Times

17 Jan 2017 at 06:11 ET                   
Israeli soldiers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's old city on October 19, 2014 (AFP)
Israeli soldiers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's old city on October 19, 2014 (AFP)

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, witnessed the highest number of Israeli raids in 2016 since East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel 50 years ago, according to a Palestinian news agency that cited Israeli statistics released Sunday. The figures depict a steep increase in the number of raids by Jewish settlers and extremists —…

About the Author
Donald Trump received a warning from the ACLU on Friday (Shutterstock.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s new tactics with the press follow the old-school authoritarian model
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+