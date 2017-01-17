Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the rise
The Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, witnessed the highest number of Israeli raids in 2016 since East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel 50 years ago, according to a Palestinian news agency that cited Israeli statistics released Sunday. The figures depict a steep increase in the number of raids by Jewish settlers and extremists —…
