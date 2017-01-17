Istanbul nightclub suspect ‘trained in Afghanistan’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The main suspect in the Istanbul New Year’s Eve nightclub attack is an Uzbek national who trained in Afghanistan and was operating on behalf of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), according to the city’s governor. Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said at a Tuesday press conference that the suspect, identified in media reports as Abdulkadir Masharipov,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion