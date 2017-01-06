‘It’s a douche-off!’: Internet grabs popcorn as Hannity claims ‘Morning Joe’ is begging Fox for a job

Sean Hannity (Fox News)

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is now feuding with talk show hosts at both of MSNBC’s rival cable news networks.

In addition to his public spat with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he’s now in a Twitter war with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, who dropped a bombshell on Scarborough Friday morning.

In response to a tweet in which Scarborough knocked President-elect Trump for bashing America’s intelligence community, Hannity claimed that Scarborough has been begging Fox News to give him a job. Even worse, he has apparently been doing this all behind his current employer’s back.

Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

This tweet was the digital equivalent of throwing chum into a shark tank, and Twitter’s top wits quickly pounced into action.

We got a douche-off. It's a douche-off, everyone! [PULLS LEVER AND ALARMS GO OFF AND EVERYONE PUTS ON SAFETY GOOGLES AND HELMETS] https://t.co/bP3fOYf8XG — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 6, 2017

My Low-T is completely cured just reading these guys. https://t.co/nh2oqH9l3I — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 6, 2017

Scarborough has so far refrained from responding to Hannity’s taunts.