‘It’s so sad — I feel for them’: ‘The View’ panel scoffs at GOP poll saying white men are persecuted

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin discuss the oppression of white men in America (Screen capture)

On Wednesday, The View panel reacted with incredulity to a new GOP poll that says Republicans believe that it’s a great time to be a woman.

“It’s a time of great transition in America, but it’s also the best time to be a woman, according to Republican men,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “They even think we have it better than they do.”

“One man interviewed by the New York Times said the white man is the low man on the totem pole,” Goldberg continued. “‘Everybody else is above the white man!'”

“So, women…why are we keeping the white man down?” Goldberg asked the rest of the panel.

“It’s so sad, you know I feel for them,” said co-host Joy Behar. “I know they’re so jealous of the sexual harassment we have to put up with, the low wages, the bad jobs.”

“Other people making decisions for our bodies,” Goldberg said. “Oh, yeah, such a good time!”

Jebediah Bila said, “Women have to fight, often times, to get what a lot of guys get really easily. We have to fight for equal wages. We have to fight for respect. We have to fight against sexism. It’s hard to be a woman. It’s a hard job…and any guy who doesn’t understand that hasn’t spent any time around women.”

Watch the video, embedded below: