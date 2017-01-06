Japan recalls South Korea envoy over ‘comfort women’
A row between Japan and South Korea has erupted over a statue dedicated to wartime sex slaves, prompting Tokyo to withdraw its ambassador. The statue, representing one of the South Korean women kept as sex slaves by Japanese military in World War II, was installed by activists in the South Korean city of Busan on December…
