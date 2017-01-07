Quantcast

Jeff Sessions confirmation is ‘rigged,’ say civil rights leaders

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 09:43 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The confirmation process for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is “rigged” and should be delayed in order to thoroughly vet Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, a group of civil rights leaders said in a conference call with reporters Friday. Citing reports that Democrats will be allowed to call only four witnesses to testify at next week’s…

Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
