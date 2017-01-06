Jenna Jameson, newly Jewish, launches anti-Islam rant: ‘I don’t care about your false prophet’
Jenna Jameson launched into an anti-Islam rant on Twitter this week, slamming the religion as one that “promotes child rape, female genital mutilation, butchering non believers and polygamy.” The former porn legend, who converted to Judaism last year ahead of her upcoming marriage to Israeli boyfriend Lior Bitton, spent the better part of the week defending…
