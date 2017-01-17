Quantcast

‘Jesus Christ. Grizzly bears?’: Internet loses it as DeVos pushes guns in schools to stop grizzly attacks

Tom Boggioni

17 Jan 2017 at 23:38 ET                   
Waving Grizzly gif on Twitter
Waving Grizzly gif on Twitter

Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Education had a particularly rough hearing on Tuesday, taking a battering from Minnesota Senator Al Franken (D-MN) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

However, nothing quite caught the flavor of how poorly her hearing went than her response to Sen. Chis Murphy (D-CT) who asked her, “Do you think guns have any place in or around schools?”

After saying the availability of guns should be “best left to locales and states to decide,” Devos replied to further questioning on guns on campus by adding, “I will refer back to Senator Enzi (R-WY) and the school he was talking about in Wyoming … I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies.”

You can probably guess how that was met with the quipsters on Twitter.

