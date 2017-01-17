‘Jesus Christ. Grizzly bears?’: Internet loses it as DeVos pushes guns in schools to stop grizzly attacks

Waving Grizzly gif on Twitter

Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Education had a particularly rough hearing on Tuesday, taking a battering from Minnesota Senator Al Franken (D-MN) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

However, nothing quite caught the flavor of how poorly her hearing went than her response to Sen. Chis Murphy (D-CT) who asked her, “Do you think guns have any place in or around schools?”

After saying the availability of guns should be “best left to locales and states to decide,” Devos replied to further questioning on guns on campus by adding, “I will refer back to Senator Enzi (R-WY) and the school he was talking about in Wyoming … I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies.”

You can probably guess how that was met with the quipsters on Twitter.

Betsy DeVos may or may not support guns in schools because of grizzly bears. #DeVosHearing pic.twitter.com/kpHWwz1PED — deray mckesson (@deray) January 18, 2017

I say let grizzly bears decide whether #BetsyDeVos should be education secretary. RT so the #bears in power get the message. #Bearup — Caitlin Checkeroski (@caitlincheck) January 18, 2017

Just happy to know Trump and DeVos are serious about their campaign promise to tamp down on grizzly bear attacks on schools. Good stuff. — Kevin Phelan (@KPhed) January 18, 2017

DeVos says guns in schools could protect our kids from grizzlies. And she's Trump's choice to head Department of Education. No kidding. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 18, 2017

Somebody somewhere just decided to open a gay bar called "Potential Grizzlies". — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 18, 2017

So DeVos won't say guns don't belong in schools. Except says yes when grizzlies are near. How many grizzly adjacent schools r there? — Mo Gaffney (@mogaffney) January 18, 2017

So wait. On this DeVos thing. I'm not a gun/bear expert but my impression is that you can't take down a full-grown grizzly with a handgun. — Popehat (@Popehat) January 18, 2017

"We need guns in schools because of grizzly bears." You know what else stops bears? Doors. #BetsyDeVos #DeVosHearing https://t.co/CzDKQwutzi — Adam B. (@AllThingsBooks) January 18, 2017

Grizzly bears? Really? You picked her to be Education Secretary? Jesus Trump. — Al (@Ajb9987) January 18, 2017

I'm going to say "what about grizzly bears" to random questions from now on. Do you think it will rain? "What about grizzly bears?" — chris lynch (@ALargeRegular) January 18, 2017

Recapping The Betsy #DeVosHearing: it was a pretty grizzly spectacle where everyone noticed she could bearly understand the questions. — Boney Hurdle (@eclecticbrotha) January 18, 2017

As if being hunted by rogue sharks wasn't enough.

Now #BetsyDeVos has me paranoid about grizzly bear attacks on our schools! #SchoolsClosed — Chief Martin Brody (@ChiefBrodyAPD) January 18, 2017

I'm confused. Betsy DeVos wants to bring God into schools but also guns because I guess God isn't powerful enough to stop grizzly bears. — Sarcasticsapien (@Sarcasticsapien) January 18, 2017

I must REALLY live in a liberal bubble. I didn't think grizzly bears were even remotely a problem in public schools. #BetsyDeVos — Gary (@mrgaryhuang) January 18, 2017