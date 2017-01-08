Jimmy Fallon: Trump is what would have happened if no one murdered King Joffrey in ‘Game of Thrones’

Jimmy Fallon hosts 2017 Golden Globes (Screen capture)

In his opening monologue for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon dinged Republican President-elect Donald Trump by comparing him to the much-reviled boy king from Game of Thrones, King Joffrey.

Mediaite.com reported that Fallon said that the awards ceremony Sunday night is a place where the crowd will “honor the popular vote.”

“Many people wondering what it would be like if King Joffrey had lived,” Fallon said. “Well, in 12 days we’re gonna find out.”

Watch the video, embedded below: