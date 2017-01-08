Quantcast

Jimmy Fallon: Trump is what would have happened if no one murdered King Joffrey in ‘Game of Thrones’

David Ferguson

08 Jan 2017 at 21:07 ET                   
Jimmy Fallon hosts 2017 Golden Globes (Screen capture)

In his opening monologue for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon dinged Republican President-elect Donald Trump by comparing him to the much-reviled boy king from Game of Thrones, King Joffrey.

Mediaite.com reported that Fallon said that the awards ceremony Sunday night is a place where the crowd will “honor the popular vote.”

“Many people wondering what it would be like if King Joffrey had lived,” Fallon said. “Well, in 12 days we’re gonna find out.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
