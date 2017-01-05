Joe Biden blisters Trump over childish tweets: ‘Grow up. Time to be an adult, you’re president’

Joe Biden (Screengrab)

Vice President Joe Biden has a very simple message for president-elect Donald Trump: “Grow up.”

Biden made the comment during an interview with PBS News Hour, when asked about Trump’s Thursday morning tweet calling Senate minority leader Chuck Schemer “head clown.”

“Grow up, Donald,” Biden said. “Grow up. Time to be an adult, you’re president.”

“You gotta do something, show us what you have,” the Vice President continued. “You’re gonna propose the legislation, we’re going to get to debate it, let the public decided. Let ’em vote in Congress. Let’s see what happens. It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against and what we’re for and against now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing, in detail, these issues that affect people’s lives.

Biden campaigned heavily for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the election, at one point joking he would Trump “behind the gym” after a tape surfaced depicting the president-elect bragging openly about sexual assault. Trump responded that he’d “love” to fight the vice president.’

