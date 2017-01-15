Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John Lewis is a true American profile in courage

AlterNet

15 Jan 2017 at 21:41 ET                   
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Colbert's "Late Show" (Photo: Screen capture)
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Colbert's "Late Show" (Photo: Screen capture)

High from his gilded throne room in midtown Manhattan – like Zeus from Mt. Olympus – Donald Trump has been hurling tweeted spitballs at Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. He’s a man of “no action,” typed Trump with his tiny (manicured) fingers, of one of America’s true heroes of the modern age – a man so…

About the Author
Michael Moore (MSNBC)
Next on Raw Story >
Filmmaker Michael Moore organizing star-studded pre-inauguration rally for NYC
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+