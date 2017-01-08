Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Just how badly damaged does Chris Christie start 2017?

NJ.com

08 Jan 2017 at 05:13 ET                   
Chris Christie speaks to CBS News (screen grab)
Chris Christie speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie is tied for the second-most disliked politician currently holding office in America, according to E-Poll Market Research. The Encino, Calif.-based E-Poll collects data on almost 9,000 celebrities and more than 100 nationally known politicians to measure whether Americans know and like them. There are a good number of U.S. political figures…

About the Author
Screenshot from "Protect Your Health – Immunity Series Promo" (Christian Broadcast Network/ YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘This quack is the head of an institute?’: Cleveland Clinic doc’s anti-vaxxer rant sparks online backlash
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+