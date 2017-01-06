Just in case an asteroid is on its way to Earth, the White House has a plan
Just in case an asteroid is on its way towards Earth, the White House has released its seven-point strategy to prepare for an apocalypse. The White House released various goals for federal research, development, deployment, operations, coordination and engagement of near-earth objects (NEOs), which includes asteroids or comets with heliocentric orbits that come close to or…
