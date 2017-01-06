Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s soft stance on Putin is fine because Obama ‘allowed’ Russia to annex Crimea

A CNN panel blew up on conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany Thursday after she charged Obama with “allowing” Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex crimea.

Host Don Lemon asked the panel to respond to a series of Donald Trump tweets Thursday demanding to know why the intelligence community is “so sure about [Russian] hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers?”

The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

“I can’t believe I’m reading a tweet about something this serious from the president-elect,” Lemon half joked.

Political consultant Hilary Rosen said Trump’s tweet is actually a “red herring,” noting, “the FBI didn’t actually ask the DNC to see the computers so there was no denial of access.”

Rosen added she hopes once Trump receives the full intelligence briefing tomorrow, we will “hear that he respects the facts.”

Former South Carolina Rep. Bakari Sellers said his problem with Trump’s denial is “the fact that Donald Trump has chosen Vladimir Putin and Julian Assange over the President of the United States and our American intelligence agencies. And he’s done that in tweets and he’s said it over and over again. So I don’t know why we expect anything to change tomorrow.”

McEnany scoffed at Sellars’ comment, mockingly asking, “but who will stand up to Russia?”

“It’s just so crazy hearing it from Democrats,” she continued, “because you supported President Obama who whispered in the ear of Medvedev, ‘I’ll have more flexibility after the election.’ Who allowed him to annex Crimea, who allowed him to march into the Ukraine, and did not care about the cyber attacks until Hillary lost.”

“Allowed him?” the panel erupted as Rosen jumped in: “That’s actually why we have sanctions now against Russia because of Putin’s activity so there was no allowing here.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: