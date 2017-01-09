Kellyanne Conway blames Meryl Streep for ‘inciting people’s worst instincts’ at Golden Globes

Kellyanne Conway (CNN)

On Sunday night, actress Meryl Streep made an impassioned speech against President-elect Donald Trump’s bullying behavior — and she didn’t even mention him by name once.

Trump loyalist Kellyanne Conway, however, didn’t think Streep’s speech was appropriate and she told Fox & Friends on Monday morning that she was “concerned” that the actress would make a speech denouncing the president-elect instead of urging the country to unify behind him.

“We have to now form a government, and I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also, I think, inciting people’s worst instincts,” Conway said. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I don’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him, which [Trump] has actually done from moment one.”

Even though Conway claimed that Trump has worked to unify the country ever since his electoral triumph, his record shows otherwise. After winning the presidency in November, Trump has gotten into high-profile feuds with celebrities ranging from Meryl Streep to Arnold Schwarzenegger to the cast of Hamilton, while at the same time regularly skipping out on intelligence briefings.

