Kerry says he accepts US intelligence assessment on Russian hacking

Reuters

05 Jan 2017 at 16:01 ET                   
US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a donor conference -- Supporting Syria and the Region -- in central London on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Stefan Rousseau)
US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a donor conference -- Supporting Syria and the Region -- in central London on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Stefan Rousseau)

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he accepted the U.S. intelligence assessment that the “highest level” of the Russian government was responsible for cyber attacks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Asked during a news conference if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, Kerry said: “I accept the judgment of the intelligence community that this went to the highest level” of the Russian government.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

