Khan wants Trump to extend US travel ban to Pakistan
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Pakistan’s leading opposition politician, Imran Khan, is urging President Donald Trump to ban Pakistanis from entering the United States, after he suspended immigration from seven Muslim majority countries. The controversial U.S. ban currently applies to Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Addressing a rally in the central Pakistani town of Sahiwal on Sunday, Khan…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion