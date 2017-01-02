Kim Jong Un brags about missile program
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought in the New Year Sunday by bragging about the country’s progress toward developing a reliable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It’s the sort of statement aimed at putting the rest of the world on alert and a common tactic for the dictatorial leader, who has ruled for five years. Kim…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion