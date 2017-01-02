Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kim Jong Un brags about missile program

International Business Times

02 Jan 2017 at 06:24 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought in the New Year Sunday by bragging about the country’s progress toward developing a reliable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It’s the sort of statement aimed at putting the rest of the world on alert and a common tactic for the dictatorial leader, who has ruled for five years. Kim…

About the Author
Melania Trump addresses the RNC (Screen cap)
Next on Raw Story >
12 moments of right-wing horror and absurdity in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+