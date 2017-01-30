Kim Jong Un may order mid-range missile launch
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will most likely order the launch of a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) instead of a long-range one, South Korean military officials said Monday. The news comes hours after U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn vowed to strengthen their defenses to combat North Korea’s nuclear threat.…
