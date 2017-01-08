Klan members leave the KKK after befriending black musician
Darryl Davis, a renowned black American blues musician, took the initiative to reach out to members of the Ku Klux Klan, the US white supremacist organisation, which has led to more than 200 leaving the group. He has travelled across the country, sometimes with ex-KKK members, to give lectures aimed at curbing racism. Davis has written…
