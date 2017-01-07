Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Laptop stopped a bullet fired by Florida airport attacker

Miami Herald

07 Jan 2017 at 19:45 ET                   
Passengers wait in long lines outside a terminal at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport after it re-opened in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers wait in long lines outside a terminal at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport after it re-opened in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man who was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, when a gunman began firing into the crowd, avoided serious injury thanks to a backpack and his laptop computer. Steve Frappier, an Atlanta school counselor, was in town for a conference and had just arrived at baggage claim. As people…

About the Author
Women having bachelorette party with sex toys in night club (Shutterstock.com)
Next on Raw Story >
What women really want in a sex partner, according to science
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+