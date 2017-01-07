Laptop stopped a bullet fired by Florida airport attacker
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man who was at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, when a gunman began firing into the crowd, avoided serious injury thanks to a backpack and his laptop computer. Steve Frappier, an Atlanta school counselor, was in town for a conference and had just arrived at baggage claim. As people…
