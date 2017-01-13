Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Lasers used to turn mice into predatory ‘killers’

International Business Times

13 Jan 2017 at 10:20 ET                   
Mice [AFP]
Mice [AFP]

Scientists in the U.S. have successfully triggered aggressive predatory behavior in mice by using lasers to stimulate two separate sets of neurons in their brains, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Cell that has some people questioning if the principle can be used to create zombies. The scientists used a technique called optogenetics,…

About the Author
Satanic Temple Minneapolis Chapter [Facebook]
Next on Raw Story >
‘After School Satan’ club starts in Mormon country — thanks to Christian groups
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+