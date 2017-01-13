Lasers used to turn mice into predatory ‘killers’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scientists in the U.S. have successfully triggered aggressive predatory behavior in mice by using lasers to stimulate two separate sets of neurons in their brains, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Cell that has some people questioning if the principle can be used to create zombies. The scientists used a technique called optogenetics,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion