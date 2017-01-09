Latinos will suffer brunt of Trump’s deportation plans
This article originally was published on The Conversation. In 2017, the Donald Trump administration will likely continue and expand the Obama administration’s focus on removing immigrants convicted of crimes. Whether Trump will break ground for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico is far less certain. Ramping up immigration enforcement by focusing on the criminal…
