Lethal opioids from China are getting to the streets of America courtesy of the US Postal Service
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A drug designed to tranquilize elephants — 100 times more potent than fentanyl — is getting into the United States via an easy route — through the mail. National security analyst Juliette Kayyem says this vulnerability needs to be addressed: “Homeland security has to be about risk reduction and about the vulnerabilities in our system, and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion