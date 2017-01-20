Quantcast

Lethal opioids from China are getting to the streets of America courtesy of the US Postal Service

GlobalPost

20 Jan 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Opiods (npr.org)
Opiods (npr.org)

A drug designed to tranquilize elephants — 100 times more potent than fentanyl — is getting into the United States via an easy route — through the mail. National security analyst Juliette Kayyem says this vulnerability needs to be addressed: “Homeland security has to be about risk reduction and about the vulnerabilities in our system, and…

Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)
