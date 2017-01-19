Lewis Black brutally mocks Trump’s inauguration: Famous musicians died in 2016 to avoid performing

Lewis Black mocks Donald Trump's star-free inauguration on 'The Daily Show' (Screen cap).

Comedian Lewis Black went on The Daily Show this week to poke some fun at President-elect Trump’s upcoming inauguration, which he mocked for lacking any kind of star power.

Noting that stars ranging from Elton John to Celine Dion to Garth Brooks all reportedly turned down Trump’s invitation to perform, Black joked that Trump’s inauguration was likely the reason so many music stars — including Prince, David Bowie and Merle Haggard — passed away last year.

“You want to know why so many celebrities died in 2016?” he asked. “It was to get out of playing the g*ddamn inauguration.”

Black then went on to taunt Trump with the fact that even Richard Nixon — who is no one’s idea of a beloved historical figure — snagged James Brown to play at his inauguration.

Even though Trump’s inauguration will lack star power, however, Black said that he will have his eyes glued to it the whole time for one particular reason.

“I’ve got my tickets, and I’m going to go no matter what,” said Black. “Because I want to be there when Trump touches the Bible… and his hand catches on fire.”

