Libyan renegades claim al-Qaeda group ‘defeated in Benghazi district’

Forces loyal to renegade Libyan general Haftar claim they have liberated Qanfouda, a stronghold of Ansar al-Sharia (Al Jazeera)

Forces loyal to Libyan renegade general Khalifa Haftar have said that they had taken one of the last remaining strongholds of an al-Qaeda linked group in the eastern city of Benghazi. Haftar’s self-declared Libyan National Army (LNA) “liberated all of Qanfouda”, an area 15km west of the centre of Benghazi, spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmari posted on Facebook…