Listen: Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump’s New Year’s tweets in villainous voice of the Joker

David Edwards

08 Jan 2017 at 10:51 ET                   
'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill says Trump's cabinet appointees are a 'who's who of really despicable people' (Shutterstock.com)
'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill says Trump's cabinet appointees are a 'who's who of really despicable people' (Shutterstock.com)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill put his voice acting skills to work over the weekend by reading tweets from President-elect Donald Trump as the Joker, a villain from Batman comic books.

Hamill, who voiced the part of the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series,” posted audio of his performance on Saturday.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do,” Hamill says in a sinister voice.

Listen below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
