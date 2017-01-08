Listen: Mark Hamill reads Donald Trump’s New Year’s tweets in villainous voice of the Joker

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill says Trump's cabinet appointees are a 'who's who of really despicable people' (Shutterstock.com)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill put his voice acting skills to work over the weekend by reading tweets from President-elect Donald Trump as the Joker, a villain from Batman comic books.

Hamill, who voiced the part of the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series,” posted audio of his performance on Saturday.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do,” Hamill says in a sinister voice.

Listen below.