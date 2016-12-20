Major gift boosts Bay Area’s status as hothouse of biomedical innovation
SAN FRANCISCO – The University of California, San Francisco, announced Thursday that it would receive a $500 million gift – among the largest donations ever to any university – reinforcing the health-science university’s ascendency in research and education and promising to stoke the Bay Area’s already white-hot life sciences industry. The money from the Helen Diller…
