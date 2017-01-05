Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Man arrested for squirting women with semen-filled syringes in Walmart

International Business Times

05 Jan 2017 at 13:47 ET                   
Police officer puts handcuffs on a suspect (Shutterstock)
Police officer puts handcuffs on a suspect (Shutterstock)

A West Virginia man admitted to masturbating at least 12 times in public shopping center parking lots, filling syringes with semen and following women into stores while squirting them on the back with the fluids. Timothy Blake, 28, from Mineral Wells, West Virginia, was arrested on two counts of pandering obscenity, menacing by stalking and sexual…

About the Author
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
Democratic lawmakers may challenge Trump’s electoral win: ‘Democracy requires trust and verification’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+