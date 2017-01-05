Man arrested for squirting women with semen-filled syringes in Walmart
A West Virginia man admitted to masturbating at least 12 times in public shopping center parking lots, filling syringes with semen and following women into stores while squirting them on the back with the fluids. Timothy Blake, 28, from Mineral Wells, West Virginia, was arrested on two counts of pandering obscenity, menacing by stalking and sexual…
