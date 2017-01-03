Many lack faith in Trump presidency
Many U.S. citizens doubted Donald Trump’s ability to lead the nation in critical areas expected of the presidency, a Gallup poll published Monday showed. The results came as Pew Research Center shared separate findings indicating great uncertainties regarding the new administration. Gallup found that less half of respondents believed Trump would successfully “handle an international crisis”…
