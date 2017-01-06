Massive iceberg expected to crack off Antarctica
A huge iceberg expected to be one of the biggest ever recorded is poised to break off Antarctica, changing the landscape of the frozen continent, scientists say. The massive sheet of ice with an area of almost the size of the US state of Delaware has been developing a crack across the most northern ice shelf,…
