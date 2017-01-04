Massive recall of cat food underway
Multiple cat food companies have voluntarily recalled dozens of their products over concerns the pets could get sick from eating them. Certain cans of cat fold from 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty did not have the proper amount of thiamine, which is also known as Vitamin B1, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which…
