McDonald’s near Vatican City opens amid controversy

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
The Vatican (AFP)
The Vatican (AFP)

There are nearly 40,000 McDonald’s locations around the world, but last week the ubiquitous fast food chain unveiled its golden arches in one of its most unlikely locations yet: within plain sight of St. Peter’s Square off of Rome’s Vatican City. But don’t expect many holy men in vestments sauntering over for a post-prayer Big Mac.…

