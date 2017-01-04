McDonald’s near Vatican City opens amid controversy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There are nearly 40,000 McDonald’s locations around the world, but last week the ubiquitous fast food chain unveiled its golden arches in one of its most unlikely locations yet: within plain sight of St. Peter’s Square off of Rome’s Vatican City. But don’t expect many holy men in vestments sauntering over for a post-prayer Big Mac.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion