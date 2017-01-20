Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Memorable moments in US inauguration history

Voice of America

20 Jan 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
United States founding father Thomas Jefferson (Rembrandt Peale/New York Historical Society)
United States founding father Thomas Jefferson (Rembrandt Peale/New York Historical Society)

Millions of Americans will watch the inauguration of Donald Trump on television Friday. Inauguration Day in the United States is a momentous occasion that follows specific customs and traditions, some of which began at the very first inauguration. But everything doesn’t always go as planned, which makes some inaugurations more memorable than others. George Washington, 1789…

About the Author
Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Intercepted communications suggest three Trump advisors directly linked to Russia: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+