Memorable moments in US inauguration history
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Millions of Americans will watch the inauguration of Donald Trump on television Friday. Inauguration Day in the United States is a momentous occasion that follows specific customs and traditions, some of which began at the very first inauguration. But everything doesn’t always go as planned, which makes some inaugurations more memorable than others. George Washington, 1789…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion