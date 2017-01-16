Merkel responds to Trump: Europe’s fate is in its own hands
Europe’s destiny lies in its own hands, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday in response to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who said in a newspaper interview he believed other countries would leave the EU after Britain.
“I think we Europeans have our fate in our own hands,” Merkel told a joint news conference with New Zealand’s prime minister.
Asked about Trump’s criticism of her migrant policy, Merkel said: “I am personally waiting for the inauguration of the U.S. president. Then of course we will work with him on all levels.”
