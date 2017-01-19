Metallica’s James Hetfield narrates doc calling porn ‘one of the most devastating issues’ of today

Elizabeth Preza 19 Jan 2017 at 18:47 ET

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield recently lent his voice to a different kind of project, providing the narration to the anti-porn documentary, “Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly.”

The movie is directed by Justin Hunt and discusses the impact of pornography, particularly on young people.

“Like it or not, porn is here and it is harmful,” the film synopsis reads. “In this controversial film, award-winning filmmaker Justin Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart. In what may well be one of the most devastating issues in modern culture, this film will break down the damage that porn is doing to us a human race and leave you thinking that it’s clearly time that we start taking porn addiction a bit more seriously.”

Hefield, who once hurled stones at photographers snapping photos of him eating ice cream in Uruguay, has done narration work in the past, most notably for the hunting show “The Hunt.” Hetfield is an avid hunter and member of the NRA.

Watch the preview below, via Youtube:



